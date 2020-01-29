Global  

Indians OF Mercado day to day with sprained wrist

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
GOODYEAR, Ariz (AP) — Oscar Mercado’s left wrist is only sprained, and the Cleveland Indians are crossing their fingers it will heal in time for the outfielder to be ready for opening day. An MRI taken Friday confirmed the sprain, which happened when Mercado made a diving catch in an exhibition game the previous day […]
Indians OF Mercado day to day with sprained wrist

