Indians OF Mercado day to day with sprained wrist

FOX Sports Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Indians OF Mercado day to day with sprained wristThe Cleveland Indians will reduce outfielder Oscar Mercado's workload the next few days due to sprained left wrist
Indians OF Mercado day to day with sprained wrist

GOODYEAR, Ariz (AP) — Oscar Mercado’s left wrist is only sprained, and the Cleveland Indians are crossing their fingers it will heal in time for the...
indians_fanly

Indians Report Indians OF Mercado day to day with sprained wrist #TribeTown https://t.co/iKlrRyVOxW https://t.co/QQMXxXLjZB 31 minutes ago

CLESportPrspctv

Mark RT @MattLoede: #Indians OF Mercado Exits Game With Sprained Left Wrist on "CBI" on @SInow by @lexhooper https://t.co/ZJxEYloepV 1 day ago

mlbinjuryguru

Fantasy Baseball Injury Guru Oscar Mercado- Wrist- Mercado was diagnosed with a sprained left wrist, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Mercad… https://t.co/JMKVKvtHx5 1 day ago

MattLoede

Matt Loede #Indians OF Mercado Exits Game With Sprained Left Wrist on "CBI" on @SInow by @lexhooper https://t.co/ZJxEYloepV 1 day ago

lexhooper

Alex Hooper RT @MattLoede: #Indians OF Mercado Exits Game With Sprained Left Wrist on "Cleveland Baseball Insider" on @SInow by @lexhooper https://t.… 1 day ago

TC_CLE

Tyler Carey #Indians OF Oscar Mercado leaves spring training game with sprained wrist https://t.co/HfhohdUVXh 2 days ago

wkyc

WKYC 3News #Indians OF Oscar Mercado leaves spring training game with sprained wrist https://t.co/AQBJGHC4VJ 2 days ago

CRAdams7

CRAdams RT @jsproinsider: The #Indians report outfielder Oscar Mercado left the game with the Giants today with a sprained left wrist. He is liste… 2 days ago

