Baker, Harper rally Rutgers past Purdue 71-68 in OT

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Geo Baker scored 19 points to help lift Rutgers to a 71-68 overtime victory over Purdue Saturday in the final regular season game for both teams. Ron Harper Jr. added 15 points, including the winner, for the Scarlet Knights (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten). Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic made a 3-pointer and […]
