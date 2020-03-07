Kimbrough free throws send La Salle past St. Joseph's 78-77 Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jared Kimbrough sank a pair of free throws late in the game that put his team on top for good as La Salle narrowly beat Saint Joseph's 78-77 on Saturday 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this