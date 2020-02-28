Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus update: MLB announces precautions for league media members who have visited high-risk areas

Coronavirus update: MLB announces precautions for league media members who have visited high-risk areas

CBS Sports Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The league has begun to limit media members who may have been exposed to the virus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: Symptoms of the novel coronavirus explained

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus explained 00:58

 Here's a list of symptoms of the virus and precautions people can take in order to better protect themselves as the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Recent related news from verified sources

Media in Sri Lanka to keep distance from England cricketers due to coronavirus

England’s cricketers will be keeping their distance from members of the media in Sri Lanka as part of ongoing precautions against coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: Four staff members at Hinkley Point self-isolating amid Coronavirus fear

Coronavirus: Four staff members at Hinkley Point self-isolating amid Coronavirus fearStaff members who have returned from virus-hit Northern Italy and Tenerife are taking precautions
Somerset Guardian

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.