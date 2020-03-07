Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Brewers fall to Rangers 11-2

Brewers fall to Rangers 11-2

FOX Sports Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The Milwaukee Brewers got roughed up early against the Texas Rangers and went on to lose SCORE.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

madisondotcom

madison.com Left-hander allows six hits and five earned runs over two innings. https://t.co/XC1x0jSCAx 1 day ago

MadisonSport

Madison.com Sports Brent Suter roughed up as Brewers fall to Rangers 11-2 https://t.co/80BfLVGaUg 1 day ago

WiStateJournal

Wisconsin State Journal Left-hander allows six hits and five earned runs over two innings. https://t.co/zbaCK7ASRP 1 day ago

JeffRichgels

Jeff Richgels RT @fswisconsin: Orlando Arcia hit his fourth home run of spring training, but the #Brewers lost to the Rangers 11-2. #StoryOfTheGame ht… 1 day ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Brewers fall to Rangers 11-2 - https://t.co/LZBzFyaJlK #LatestComments https://t.co/46HMktGe7G 1 day ago

fswisconsin

FOX Sports Wisconsin Orlando Arcia hit his fourth home run of spring training, but the #Brewers lost to the Rangers 11-2.… https://t.co/xNjbtz6RYO 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.