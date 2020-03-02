Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Scott Quigg: Jono Carroll upsets former world champion in Manchester

Scott Quigg: Jono Carroll upsets former world champion in Manchester

BBC Sport Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Former world super-bantamweight champion Scott Quigg hints at retirement after he is outclassed by Jono Carroll in Manchester.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll live stream: Date and time, how to watch and undercard including Hughie Fury

Scott Quigg will continue his comeback by taking on Ireland’s Jono Carroll this weekend. Quigg lost to Oscar Valdes in March 2018 and has had just one fight...
talkSPORT

Scott Quigg eager to show he still belongs at boxing’s top table

Scott Quigg wants to become a world champion once again but knows his dream will go up in smoke if he fails to beat Jono Carroll at the Manchester Arena on...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.