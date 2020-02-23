Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains impact Bruno Fernandes can have on Scott McTominay



Recent related videos from verified sources Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published 1 week ago Ole: Bargain Fernandes like Scholes & Veron Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United got “a good deal” when they signed Bruno Fernandes, adding the playmaker – who scored United’s opener against Watford – has shades of Paul Scholes.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:55Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed Bruno Fernandes had energised “the whole club” after playing a starring role in Manchester United’s derby victory over...

Belfast Telegraph 6 hours ago



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes admission about Bruno Fernandes at Man United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United has already provided a big boost for the Red Devils. The 25-year-old...

The Sport Review 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this