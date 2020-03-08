Global  

Florida Panthers retire Roberto Luongo's No. 1 jersey

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Roberto Luongo's jersey was officially retired by the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, the first player in team history to get that distinction.
Recent related news from verified sources

Must-see: Roberto Luongo's Panthers jersey retirement speech

Must-see: Roberto Luongo's Panthers jersey retirement speechHear all-time great netminder's Roberto Luongo's Florida Panthers jersey retirement speech from the BB&T Center.
FOX Sports

Panthers hoist Roberto Luongo’s No. 1 up to the rafters

Panthers hoist Roberto Luongo’s No. 1 up to the raftersThe Florida Panthers hoist goaltender Roberto Luongo's No. 1 up to the rafters of the BB&T Center.
FOX Sports

