Terry Rozier scores 24 points, Hornets beat Rockets 108-99

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Terry Rozier scores 24 points, Hornets beat Rockets 108-99Terry Rozier scored 24 points and the fast-starting Charlotte Hornets beat the slumping Houston Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night
Terry Rozier scores 24 points, Hornets beat Rockets 108-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 24 points and the fast-starting Charlotte Hornets beat the slumping Houston Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night. The...
Seattle Times


