Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > LAST LAPS: Brandon Jones leads the pack for his second career Xfinity Series win

LAST LAPS: Brandon Jones leads the pack for his second career Xfinity Series win

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
LAST LAPS: Brandon Jones leads the pack for his second career Xfinity Series winBrandon Jones brings home his second career Xfinity Series win in Phoenix for the LS Tractor 200
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harrison Ford Breaks Down His Career, from 'Star Wars' to 'Indiana Jones' [Video]Harrison Ford Breaks Down His Career, from 'Star Wars' to 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford walks us through his legendary career, discussing his roles in ‘Dead Heat on a Merry-Go Round,’ ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ ‘Indiana Jones,’ ’Blade..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 22:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brandon Jones races to 2nd career NASCAR Xfinity victory

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brandon Jones passed Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Kyle Busch with 20 laps remaining and pulled away Saturday at Phoenix Raceway for...
Seattle Times

Brandon Jones passes Kyle Busch for big Xfinity win

Brandon Jones passes Kyle Busch for big Xfinity winBrandon Jones' Xfinity win at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday was made even sweeter considering who he beat.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

ARosser14

Aaron Rosser Could be a statement kind of day for Brandon Jones if he holds on these last ten laps #NASCAR #LSTractor200 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.