Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0Nigerian rookie Ifunanyachi Achara scored in the 81st minute in his MLS debut to give Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday
Nigerian rookie Achara's late goal lifts Toronto FC past New York City FC

Nigerian rookie Ifunanyachi Achara scored late in his MLS debut to give Toronto FC a 1-0 win over New York City FC on Saturday in the club's home opener.
CBC.ca

