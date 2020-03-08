Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76 Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 12 Duke beat rival North Carolina 89-76 in the regular-season finale Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 12 Duke beat rival North Carolina 89-76 in the regular-season finale 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Floyd Bustillos "Carey, Robinson Help No. 12 Duke Beat Rival UNC 89-76" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/NR2fZf58eP 3 minutes ago Coach Billy Carson Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76 https://t.co/cTHP0Gbz68 https://t.co/l4ghjZGzl3 7 minutes ago Rappin Mitch Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76 https://t.co/0LDw5TN220 9 minutes ago Felicia McLin "Carey, Robinson Help No. 12 Duke Beat Rival UNC 89-76" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/QB9RiWoDPB 10 minutes ago Shawn Krest RT @DukeMaven: Justin Robinson spoke on several topics, including the importance of having a day completely away from basketball this week… 10 hours ago Blue Devil Country Justin Robinson spoke on several topics, including the importance of having a day completely away from basketball t… https://t.co/LsNem2Jx5q 10 hours ago