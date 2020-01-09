Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Reaves 41 points, last FG for Oklahoma in 78-76 win at TCU

Reaves 41 points, last FG for Oklahoma in 78-76 win at TCU

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Reaves 41 points, last FG for Oklahoma in 78-76 win at TCUAustin Reaves scored 41 points, the last a game-winning jumper with a half-second left as Oklahoma beat TCU 78-76
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kristian Doolittle scores 22 points as Oklahoma Basketball beats Texas, 82-72 [Video]Kristian Doolittle scores 22 points as Oklahoma Basketball beats Texas, 82-72

Kristian Doolittle scores 22 points as Oklahoma Basketball beats Texas, 82-72 for first win in Austin since 2015

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.