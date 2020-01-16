A surprised Jacque Vaughn takes on big challenge as Nets interim head coach
|
|
Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The interim coach takes the reins with 20 games remaining and the Nets holding the seventh playoff spot in Eastern Conference.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Nets part ways with coach AtkinsonThe Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson and assistant Jacque Vaughn will take charge for the rest of the season, the team said on...
Reuters
Kenny Atkinson out as Nets coach in surprise splitNEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff...
Seattle Times
Tweets about this