SBI would need to invest $331 million in Yes Bank rescue

Reuters India Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
State Bank of India said on Saturday it would need to invest up to 24.5 billion rupees ($331 million) to buy a 49% stake in Yes Bank Ltd as part of the initial phase of a rescue deal for the troubled lender.
