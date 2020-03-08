Coach K: Walk-on Robinson 'better than Rudy' Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Justin Robinson, who walked on at Duke as a freshman in 2016-17, set or matched career highs in minutes, points, 3-pointers, assists, rebounds and blocks in Saturday's 89-76 win over North Carolina, earning praise from coach Mike Krzyzewski. 👓 View full article

