Coach K: Walk-on Robinson 'better than Rudy'

ESPN Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Justin Robinson, who walked on at Duke as a freshman in 2016-17, set or matched career highs in minutes, points, 3-pointers, assists, rebounds and blocks in Saturday's 89-76 win over North Carolina, earning praise from coach Mike Krzyzewski.
