Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A dramatic late goal from Carlos Tevez gave Boca Juniors the Argentine league title on Saturday, as the Buenos Aires club overcame Gimnasia 1-0 to pip their arch rivals River Plate on an breathtaking last day of the season. 👓 View full article

