Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer

Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A dramatic late goal from Carlos Tevez gave Boca Juniors the Argentine league title on Saturday, as the Buenos Aires club overcame Gimnasia 1-0 to pip their arch rivals River Plate on an breathtaking last day of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PrimeKadyrov89

Allah Shearer 🇸🇦 RT @Reuters: Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer https://t.co/lDyr6wLk2f https://t.co/tK3Uga7HUI 2 minutes ago

jonathanmusoke

Se7en RT @NBCSportsSoccer: A 72nd minute Carlos Tevez goal saw Boca Juniors jump River Plate to win the Superliga Argentina on the final day http… 8 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer https://t.co/lDyr6wLk2f https://t.co/tK3Uga7HUI 10 minutes ago

ReutersSports

Reuters Sports Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer https://t.co/YoHLer50CA https://t.co/uKberalOVV 19 minutes ago

Shqipeperjete

Shqiptar RT @trtworld: Boca Juniors win Argentina's Superliga title after late goal from Carlos Tevez against rivals River Plate https://t.co/7QaQug… 25 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer https://t.co/7vnSN4L9aL #news 26 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer https://t.co/kZC1Xxr77m https://t.co/Rs0qteICbO 34 minutes ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer https://t.co/YbRkk3F0qI 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.