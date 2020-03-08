Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Panthers earn 4-1 win over Canadiens on Roberto Luongo's jersey retirement night

Panthers earn 4-1 win over Canadiens on Roberto Luongo's jersey retirement night

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Panthers earn 4-1 win over Canadiens on Roberto Luongo's jersey retirement nighthe Florida Panthers snapped their 8-game home losing streak with a 4-1 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Panthers snap 8-game home skid with 4-1 win over Canadiens

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Backup goalie Chris Driedger stopped 33 shots, Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, and the Florida Panthers broke their eight-game home...
Seattle Times

Must-see: Roberto Luongo's Panthers jersey retirement speech

Must-see: Roberto Luongo's Panthers jersey retirement speechHear all-time great netminder's Roberto Luongo's Florida Panthers jersey retirement speech from the BB&T Center.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

trans_rumor

dagens-hockey.se Panthers earn 4-1 win over Canadiens on Roberto Luongo’s jersey retirement night https://t.co/CjBpPSyBva 5 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Panthers earn 4-1 win over Canadiens on Roberto Luongo's jersey retirement night https://t.co/7E3qPKU7Mf #florida https://t.co/MPlsWbUSwo 6 hours ago

FOXPanthers

FOX Sports Panthers RT @FOXSportsFL: .@FlaPanthers earn 4-1 win over Canadiens on Roberto Luongo's jersey retirement night. #MTLvsFLA #FlaPanthers #OneTerrito… 6 hours ago

FOXSportsFL

FOX Sports Florida & Sun .@FlaPanthers earn 4-1 win over Canadiens on Roberto Luongo's jersey retirement night. #MTLvsFLA #FlaPanthers… https://t.co/Miufu4sW6S 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.