ICC Women's T20 World Cup: On 31st birthday, Harmanpeet Kaur looks to lift prestigious trophy

India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field.
Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...
A finger fracture had almost left her T20 World Cup participation in doubt, however, India leggie Poonam Yadav says playing at the showpiece was very important DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Mid-Day