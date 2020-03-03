Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Frank Lampard has revealed that Chelsea FC youngster Billy Gilmour has taken his recent fine performance against Liverpool FC in his stride. The 18-year-old was named as the man of the match as he helped Chelsea FC to claim an impressive 2-0 home win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round last week. […]



The post Frank Lampard opens up on Billy Gilmour ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

