Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Frank Lampard opens up on Billy Gilmour ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton

Frank Lampard opens up on Billy Gilmour ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton

The Sport Review Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has revealed that Chelsea FC youngster Billy Gilmour has taken his recent fine performance against Liverpool FC in his stride. The 18-year-old was named as the man of the match as he helped Chelsea FC to claim an impressive 2-0 home win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round last week. […]

The post Frank Lampard opens up on Billy Gilmour ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard: Ancelotti will get good reception

Lampard: Ancelotti will get good reception 02:38

 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard talks about the reception former manager Carlo Ancelotti will get when his Everton team visit Stamford Bridge.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool [Video]Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool

Frank Lampard says diminutive teen star Billy Gilmour is “huge in talent” after the midfielder excelled in the FA Cup win over Liverpool. Gilmour bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Premier..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Lampard: Gilmour? What a performance [Video]Lampard: Gilmour? What a performance

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was full of praise for Billy Gilmour after the 18-year-old's man-of-the-match display in the 2-0 win over Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard explains Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga decisions vs Liverpool

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was speaking about Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the Blues' clash with Liverpool in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge
Football.london

‘Huge in talent’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC teenager

Frank Lampard says he has “absolute trust” in Billy Gilmour after the teenager’s man of the match performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheSportReview

The Sport Review Frank Lampard opens up on Billy Gilmour ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton https://t.co/4ivEg4oKP1 2 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Frank Lampard opens up on Billy Gilmour ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton https://t.co/qLOuCvojUh 10 hours ago

TOFnews

Toffee News Frank Lampard opens up on Billy Gilmour ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton - https://t.co/0pbPicTxgh #EvertonFC #EFC https://t.co/aCkVQ3vzcL 10 hours ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Frank Lampard opens up on Billy Gilmour ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton https://t.co/aoc3WuKGvS https://t.co/S0fzdyyNMo 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.