UFC 248 results, highlights: Beneil Dariush scores early Knockout of the Year contender against Drakkar Klose Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dariush was rocked but came back with a devastating left hook to close the show 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sports News UFC 248 results, highlights: Beneil Dariush scores early Knockout of the Year contender against Drakkar Klose https://t.co/5SdL4x9nXp 32 minutes ago