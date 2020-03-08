Global  

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito's Galaxy home debut

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito's Galaxy home debutTosaint Ricketts scored in the 74th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 win over LA Galaxy and spoil the home debut of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 74th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy and spoil Javier “Chicharito”...
