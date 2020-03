Nilesh Pareek RT @adityapareek10: How can Government celebrate #IWD2020 -Pass long-pending women reservation bill in Parliament -Make Our Cities Safer… 27 seconds ago

Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Congress RT @MahilaCongress: Women have more than proved themselves in governance in the Panchayati Raj system and Urban local bodies. It is time PM… 40 seconds ago

Newsline Women’ Day | Why women’s reservation bill not tabled in last 6 years? asks Yechury https://t.co/eOnnWsiqZe https://t.co/2wDRsDS5Rp 53 seconds ago

Pupil Of Poli-Sci How can Government celebrate #IWD2020 -Pass long-pending women reservation bill in Parliament -Make Our Cities S… https://t.co/1Fz4M9LRCM 1 minute ago

DeshBhakt RT @the_hindu: The comments came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to hand over all his social media accounts to women as part of I… 4 minutes ago

ദിലീപ് ദിവാകരൻ Dileep Divakaran RT @SitaramYechury: For the past one decade, the women's reservation bill is sitting in the Lok Sabha speaker's room. Instead of gimmickry… 7 minutes ago

The Hindu The comments came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to hand over all his social media accounts to women as… https://t.co/6bIOodwmmX 7 minutes ago