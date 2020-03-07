IWD2020: How much do you know about these superstar sportswomen? Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sunday marks International Women's Day 2020. How much do you know about these superstars' triumphs away from the sporting spotlight? Take our quiz to find out 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Women in sports: Changing the game India has won 13 Olympic medals since the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and women account for five of them. In contrast, all 13 medals claimed by India pre-Sydney belong to men, signifying a change in paradigm.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 11:04Published 2 days ago 'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:23Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this