Zhang keeps title in brutal win over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Zhang keeps title in brutal win over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248
