Sport24.co.za | Defending champ Andreescu out of Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada will not defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open because of a lingering...

Injured Halep, Kerber pull out of upcoming women's tourney at Indian Wells Former world No. 1s Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber have pulled out of next week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after failing to recover from injuries...

CBC.ca 18 hours ago



