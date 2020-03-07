Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Defending champ Andreescu out of Indian Wells

Sport24.co.za | Defending champ Andreescu out of Indian Wells

News24 Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
World No 4 Bianca Andreescu won't defend her title at Indian Wells, pulling out of next week's BNP Paribas Open with a left knee injury.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Andreescu drops out of Indian Wells, won’t defend title

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada will not defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open because of a lingering...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersCBC.ca

Injured Halep, Kerber pull out of upcoming women's tourney at Indian Wells

Former world No. 1s Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber have pulled out of next week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after failing to recover from injuries...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.