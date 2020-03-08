Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC 248 results, highlights: Weili Zhang retains strawweight title in epic war with Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC 248 results, highlights: Weili Zhang retains strawweight title in epic war with Joanna Jedrzejczyk

CBS Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Zhang held on to her title by split decision in an all-time classic battle with Jedrzejczyk
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Adesanya-Romero Live Round-By-Round Updates

Zhang Weili attempts to defend women's strawweight belt vs. former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
ESPN

LOOK: Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffers grotesque hematoma in war with Weili Zhang at UFC 248

The former strawweight champ came up short of winning back the title, and received a brutal looking injury in the process
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jonny1733

John tarn RT @bjpenndotcom: What a legendary fight! #UFC https://t.co/Ohnhuith5f 6 minutes ago

mdeangelo23

Marianna Annunciata RT @1STOPSP0RT: ‘F***ING INCREDIBLE’: UFC world stunned by ‘best fight in history’ https://t.co/63HzUZsKHB 30 minutes ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT ‘F***ING INCREDIBLE’: UFC world stunned by ‘best fight in history’ https://t.co/63HzUZsKHB 32 minutes ago

bjpenndotcom

BJ Penn What a legendary fight! #UFC https://t.co/Ohnhuith5f 1 hour ago

BashorunGha

Morenikeji A Kayode https://t.co/O3B8G62sfK Get round-by-round updates of the two title fights at UFC 248 as Israel Adesanya defends hi… https://t.co/sC7gSWeUEQ 2 hours ago

YahooPH

Yahoo Philippines Round-by-round updates of the two title fights at UFC 248 as Israel Adesanya defends his belt vs. Yoel Romero, and… https://t.co/KDTyWIJYq4 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.