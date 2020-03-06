Global  

T20 WC Final Live: India women eye maiden title

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India to get live score updates of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final match between India Women and Australia Women
News video: Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup 02:49

 SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

Afghan women concerned about resurgent Taliban [Video]Afghan women concerned about resurgent Taliban

Women gained equal rights in the 2004 constitution, but nothing is guaranteed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:55Published

World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team [Video]World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published


India eye maiden T20 WC title against Australia

The Indian women's team will have to overcome big match pressure as it aims to exorcise the ghosts of the past in the T20 World Cup final against habitual...
IndiaTimes

Women's T20 World Cup: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma wish India for final clash against Australia

India will look to lift their maiden title at the Women's T20 World Cup when they take on defending champion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. 
Zee News Also reported by •BBC SportSydney Morning HeraldHindu

christo_66

Chris RT @hotxcolds: Katy Perry Live Concert Melbourne | Women T20 World Cup Final | India v... https://t.co/2vZikgVZbQ via @YouTube 14 seconds ago

hotxcolds

gui Katy Perry Live Concert Melbourne | Women T20 World Cup Final | India v... https://t.co/2vZikgVZbQ via @YouTube 1 minute ago

santoshnaidu99

Santosh RT @cricbuzz: Dominant Australia beat India by 85 runs at MCG - clinch their fifth Women's #T20WorldCup title 5 Men's ODI World Cups 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆… 5 minutes ago

AbdV_17

ABhinand V RT @AusWomenCricket: An unbelievable display from our openers Beth Mooney (78*) and Alyssa Healy (75) has the @MCG crowd on their feet! S… 6 minutes ago

MitraRajanya

Rajanya Mitra RT @toisports: #T20WorldCup | #INDWvAUSW | #AUSWvINDW Deepti strikes again, second wicket of the 17th over. Gardner stumped for 2! But Moo… 14 minutes ago

eng_louise

⚫️💧Dr Louise English Australia dominates India to claim fifth Women's T20 World Cup title in front of massive MCG crowd https://t.co/CUaC4fMO3e via @abcnews 15 minutes ago

jrotheram__

Jon RT @FOXSportsAUS: 🇦🇺🏆 WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! 🏆🇦🇺 Australia has won the Women's #T20WorldCup in front of a brilliant record crowd at the MCG… 19 minutes ago

_oftoday_

of today Live: Australia wins T20 World Cup with incredible final victory over India Australia is Women&#039;s T20 World Cu… https://t.co/A022HzfJP6 23 minutes ago

