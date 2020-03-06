Global  

HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens on CBC: Vancouver

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
BC Place in Vancouver, BC is the host on this stop of the HSBC Men's Rugby Sevens series..
Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens title

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — New Zealand scored while Australia was reduced to five men Sunday to secure a 17-14 comeback win in the final of the Canada...
Seattle Times Also reported by •News24

Watch men's World Rugby Sevens Series: Vancouver

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver, beginning with pool play on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET,...
CBC.ca

