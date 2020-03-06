HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens on CBC: Vancouver

BC Place in Vancouver, BC is the host on this stop of the HSBC Men's Rugby Sevens series..



Recent related news from verified sources New Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens title VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — New Zealand scored while Australia was reduced to five men Sunday to secure a 17-14 comeback win in the final of the Canada...

Seattle Times 4 days ago Also reported by • News24

Watch men's World Rugby Sevens Series: Vancouver CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver, beginning with pool play on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET,...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



