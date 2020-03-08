Global  

Victor Martinez's King Guillermo wins Tampa Bay Derby

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
King Guillermo won the $351,000 Tampa Bay Derby by 4 3/4 lengths for owner and five-time Major League Baseball All-Star Victor Martinez
