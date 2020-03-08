Victor Martinez's King Guillermo wins Tampa Bay Derby

JPDAILYSPORTS V. Martinez-owned colt wins Tampa Bay Derby: King Guillermo, a 3-year-old colt owned by five-time MLB All-Star Vict… https://t.co/VNOBgLoqNk 31 seconds ago

Ron Bohning V. Martinez-owned colt wins Tampa Bay Derby https://t.co/USZ0qdch87 https://t.co/bYXA0fmhxx 3 minutes ago

Nina Ledkovsky RT @TVG: "Dreams are free." An emotional win for Owner Victor Martinez as he shares his excitement following King Guillermo's victory in th… 4 minutes ago

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 MLB ⚾ V. Martinez-owned colt wins Tampa Bay Derby https://t.co/cvljgyAlyU ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/yooGpduMm6 5 minutes ago

Joe Del Norte RT @paulickreport: "(Nothing in my @MLB career) compares to this," said King Guillermo's owner, Victor Martinez. "My mom taught me how to… 19 minutes ago

Nina Ledkovsky RT @ABRLive: King Guillermo just gave five-time @MLB all-star Víctor Martínez a @KentuckyDerby qualifier with their win in the Tampa Bay De… 24 minutes ago

Hector Osorio RT @HorseRaceSite: Venezuela 🇻🇪 Pride Everywhere, after King Guillermo, shocks Tampa Bay Downs Derby! $150k Uncle Mo buy, and the Owner, Vi… 28 minutes ago