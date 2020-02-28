Global  

Triple H honored with Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Triple H honored with Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement AwardTriple H was presented with the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Columbus, Ohio.  
Arnold Classic finale draws big crowd despite coronavirus concerns (photos)

Thousands of fans turned out for the marquee event of the Arnold Sports Festival on Saturday, packing Battelle Hall at the Greater Columbus Convention Center...
bizjournals


