Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tottenham look to beat Liverpool FC to signing of 22-year-old midfielder – report

Tottenham look to beat Liverpool FC to signing of 22-year-old midfielder – report

The Sport Review Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to see off competition from Liverpool FC for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, according to a report in England. Football Insider, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Cantwell and the Portuguese head coach wants to recruit the playmaker to […]

The post Tottenham look to beat Liverpool FC to signing of 22-year-old midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ajax star Dusan Tadic aims dig at 'uninspired' Tottenham and makes Liverpool statement

Ajax star Dusan Tadic aims dig at 'uninspired' Tottenham and makes Liverpool statementAjax midfielder Dusan Tadic spoke about the agony of missing out on the Champions League final last season, but has a message for both Tottenham and Liverpool
Football.london

FC Barcelona to rival Liverpool FC for 20-year-old La Liga winger – report

FC Barcelona are ready to rival Liverpool FC for the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet El Mundo...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ForcaBarcaWorld

Barça World @brfootball The final was shocking 😂. Liverpool played well and obviously beat us and Tottenham pulled off a miracl… https://t.co/TY4wt6o1je 2 days ago

TreyoWolf

TreyoWolf @ZwebackHD Let’s also take a look at something. Liverpool won the UCL final 2-0 against Tottenham in one of the mos… https://t.co/6S0D9NlOzW 1 week ago

Fan9Geordie

Geordie_Fan9 @rrrxxhel @vickhaverford @SkySportsPL wolves-arsenal-tottenham-liverpool and yous cant even beat olympiacos with ur top team good look 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.