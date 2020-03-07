Global  

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero to retrain UFC middleweight belt

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
UFC 248: Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero to retrain UFC middleweight beltAt the end of 25 minutes, Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero stood in the cage as boos from the Las Vegas crowd rained down on them, waiting to hear who had done enough to take home the UFC's middleweight title. As Bruce Buffer announced...
UFC 248 live stream: How to watch Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero online and on TV?

Undefeated middleweight beat Robert Whittaker for the middleweight belt in Australia last year
Independent

Best of UFC 248

The best photos from UFC 248, which is headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero and Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
USATODAY.com

