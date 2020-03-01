Football: Wellington Phoenix climb to top three in A-League with win over the Central Coast Mariners
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Wellington Phoenix 3Central Coast Mariners 1 The Wellington Phoenix have climbed into the top three on football's A-League ladder with a comfortable 3-1 win over cellar dwellers the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford.First-half...
