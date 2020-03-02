Jose Mourinho warned 26-year-old could leave Tottenham this summer

Global  

The Sport Review Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Harry Kane could leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the Premier League season, according to Spurs legend Chris Waddle. The Spurs striker is currently sidelined with a long-term injury after he suffered a hamstring injury in a 1-0 loss to Southampton back in January. Kane, 26, has been a key part of Tottenham’s success […]

 Paul Merson says that Tottenham aren't playing like a Jose Mourinho team and wonders if the players have the manager's mentality.

'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says [Video]'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it. In the aftermath of the..

Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season

Liverpool suffered an emphatic loss to Watford which ended their hopes of becoming the second team to remain unbeaten in a domestic season. Meanwhile, Manchester United drew with Everton and Tottenham..

Jose Mourinho knows he has to use the summer transfer window to ensure Tottenham do not suffer the same problems as this season.
Jose Mourinho is currently looking ahead to his first summer transfer window at the club
