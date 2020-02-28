Tony Cascarino suggests ‘terrific’ Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire can help Manchester United return to past glories

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire are ‘terrific’ players that will be important for Manchester United for years to come, suggests Tony Cascarino. Both are new players for the Red Devils, with Fernandes arriving in January while Maguire signed last summer. United have noticeably improved since Portuguese midfielder Fernandes joined, having not lost in their last […] 👓 View full article

