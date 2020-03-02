Scott Quigg hints at retirement as he’s defeated by Jono Carroll while Hughie Fury beats Pavel Sour at the Manchester Arena

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Scott Quigg could be set to retire from boxing after being beaten by Jono Carroll through an 11th-round stoppage at the Manchester Arena. Quigg, a former WBA super-bantamweight champion, was hoping to prove he was still capable of fighting at an elite level but he struggled against his Irish foe. While he never looked to […] 👓 View full article

