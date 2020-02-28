Global  

The 45 minutes that may have highlighted Tottenham man's future role under Jose Mourinho

Football.london Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The 45 minutes that may have highlighted Tottenham man's future role under Jose MourinhoJose Mourinho made a double substitution at half-time against Burnley as Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura came on
News video: Jose Mourinho confirms Dier to play against Burnley

Jose Mourinho confirms Dier to play against Burnley 00:55

 Spurs manager Jose Mourinho confirms Eric Dier will play against Burnley on Saturday after the midfielder climbed over seats to confront a fan after his team were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich.

