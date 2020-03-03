IND vs AUS: Australia beat India by 85 runs to lift its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title

Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his best wishes to team India and its captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also turned a year older on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Australia claimed its fifth Women's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup title after thrashing India by 85 runs in...