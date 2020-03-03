Global  

IND vs AUS: Australia beat India by 85 runs to lift its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title

DNA Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Brief Scores: Australia 184/4 (Beth Mooney 78*, Alyssa Healy 75, Deepti Sharma 2-38) defeat India 99/10 (Deepti Sharma 33, Veda Krishnamurthy 19, Megan Schutt 4-18) by runs.
News video: 'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team 00:23

 Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his best wishes to team India and its captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also turned a year older on Sunday.

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News [Video]ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to..

Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News [Video]Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News

India will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 5. India finished Group A unbeaten, while England placed second in Group B..

Harpreet Kaur-led Team India on course for T20 Women's World Cup Final, says former Australian pacer Brett Lee

India are a vastly improved team and their progress to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinal reveals the great strides the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has made,...
Zee News

Australia wins 5th Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Australia claimed its fifth Women’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup title after thrashing India by 85 runs in...
Seattle Times

