Watch Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier absolutely lose it after Beneil Dariush scores incredible KO against Drakkar Klose at UFC 248

talkSPORT Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Like almost every single fan watching UFC 248 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan absolutely loved Beneil Dariush’s knockout of Drakkar Klose. However, you would find it hard to find anyone who enjoyed it as much as the former world heavyweight champion, who literally fell into his co-commentator’s lap in […]
