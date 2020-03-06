Watch Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier absolutely lose it after Beneil Dariush scores incredible KO against Drakkar Klose at UFC 248

Like almost every single fan watching UFC 248 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan absolutely loved Beneil Dariush’s knockout of Drakkar Klose. However, you would find it hard to find anyone who enjoyed it as much as the former world heavyweight champion, who literally fell into his co-commentator’s lap in […]



Recent related news from verified sources UFC 248 results, highlights: Beneil Dariush scores early Knockout of the Year contender against Drakkar Klose Dariush was rocked but came back with a devastating left hook to close the show

CBS Sports 7 hours ago



Daniel Cormier says it will never be ‘water under the bridge’ with fierce UFC rival Jon Jones and still wants Stipe Miocic rematch Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones appear to have moved on now from what is one of the most bitter rivalries in UFC history. But that doesn’t mean DC will ever...

talkSPORT 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this