Women's T20 World Cup final highlights: Alyssa Healy & Beth Mooney star as Australia thrash India

BBC Sport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Watch highlights as a superb display by openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney set Australia on their way to their fifth Women's T20 World Cup win at the MCG.
Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 World Cup final: Alyssa Healy hits three sixes in a row for Australia v India

Alyssa Healy hits Shikha Pandey for three sixes in a row as Australia get off to a flying start against India in the Women's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.
BBC Sport

Women's WT20 final | Megan Schutt: I just hate playing India

Ahead of the much-anticipated final against India on Sunday in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, Australia's Megan Schutt has a clear plea to skipper Meg...
Mid-Day


