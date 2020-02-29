Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Asian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan seal qualification

Asian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan seal qualification

Zee News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
 Pooja Rani (75kg) on Sunday became the first Indian boxer to secure qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid coronavirus fear, African boxers vie for 2020 Olympic berths [Video]Amid coronavirus fear, African boxers vie for 2020 Olympic berths

In Senegal, Africa's best boxers are still trying to qualify for Tokyo 2020 despite doubts of cancellations because of the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boxing: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan book Olympic berth, enter semis of Asian qualifiers

They became the first set of Indian boxers to qualify for this year’s Tokyo Olympics
Hindu

Asian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal one win away from qualification

Panghal will now face 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medallist Carlo Paalam of Philipinnes. One more win would be enough for the 24-year-old to qualify for the...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.