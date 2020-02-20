Khabib Nurmagomedov KICKS Tony Ferguson’s belt off stage during fiery press conference – as ‘El Cucuy’ calls lightweight champion ‘f****** fat’ before UFC 249 clash
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () It may seem unnecessary for Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov to sell their UFC 249 title fight, but the two men certainly upped the ante at their press conference. Despite the fight being booked four times, two of the greatest lightweights of all time are still yet to meet inside the octagon to determine who […]
