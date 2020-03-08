Ross County 0-1 Rangers: Ryan Kent scores late winner

Rangers News "Love you" - Ibrox star earns adulation of these bears for domestic contribution https://t.co/1MueZo65Ha 3 minutes ago 🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @RangersFC: FULL-TIME: Ross County 0-1 Rangers Ryan Kent's goal is the difference in Dingwall. https://t.co/fkjyTGSjL7 5 minutes ago Scottish Sun Sport 💬 "I’m pleased that he took the challenge on." Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hails goal hero Ryan Kent for coming to… https://t.co/q0t5NFAUIs 9 minutes ago Rangers FC News Result: Ryan Kent sees Rangers past Ross County https://t.co/Uh4s73G3T1 https://t.co/bUDLAlIQP4 15 minutes ago SPORTS 4 ALL Ross County 0-1 Rangers: Ryan Kent's deflected effort eases pressure on Steven Gerrard https://t.co/9AtLLfRpjh https://t.co/BPSFrODRFw 24 minutes ago Rangers FC News Ryan Kent effort enough as Rangers leave Ross County with maximum points https://t.co/r1ihVv5GmV https://t.co/wuyZwrKKrD 29 minutes ago Rangers FC News Rangers grind out win against Ross County thanks to late Ryan Kent goal https://t.co/lGtyRnl1jj https://t.co/fLoDwcZYbv 29 minutes ago Rangers FC News Ryan Kent grabs winner as Rangers edge past Ross County https://t.co/UKwwB4tWz8 https://t.co/NoslPrAUJS 29 minutes ago