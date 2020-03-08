Global  

Ross County 0-1 Rangers: Ryan Kent scores late winner

BBC Sport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Ryan Kent's deflected late winner gets Rangers back to winning ways despite a nervy and error-strewn Scottish Premiership display at Ross County.
Kent scores late winner for Rangers at Ross County

BBC News

Ross County 0 Rangers 1 as Ryan Kent's deflected winner relieves Steven Gerrard pressure - 3 talking points

Ross County 0 Rangers 1 as Ryan Kent's deflected winner relieves Steven Gerrard pressure - 3 talking pointsThe Ibrox men dominated the game but still had a few shaky moments as they chalked up a vital win.
Daily Record Also reported by •BBC News

