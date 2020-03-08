Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Paulo Dybala 'rang agent to cancel Man Utd transfer' - while he was sat in Ed Woodward's office

Paulo Dybala 'rang agent to cancel Man Utd transfer' - while he was sat in Ed Woodward's office

Daily Star Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Paulo Dybala 'rang agent to cancel Man Utd transfer' - while he was sat in Ed Woodward's officeManchester United have long been linked with a move for Paulo Dybala, who once cancelled an Old Trafford transfer while his agent was sat in Ed Woodward's office
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Juventus star Paulo Dybala called off his Manchester United transfer last summer – whilst his agent was in a meeting with Ed Woodward

Paulo Dybala cancelled his move to Manchester United while his representative was sat in Ed Woodward’s office, according to reports. Agent Jorge Antun was in...
talkSPORT

Dybala cancelled Manchester United move

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala informed his agent Jorge Antun to pull the plug on a potential move to Manchester...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Paulo Dybala 'rang agent to cancel Man Utd transfer' - while he was sat in Ed Woodward's office https://t.co/0kIPBQ8H0m #manutd 5 days ago

fbbsix

Super League Paulo Dybala 'rang agent to cancel Man Utd transfer' - while he was sat in Ed Woodward's office https://t.co/2ekJxMlEIA 5 days ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Paulo Dybala, who once cancelled an Old Trafford transfer w… https://t.co/WLdqPQX3hn 5 days ago

lizziegraham37

Lizzie Graham RT @ManUtdLatestCom: Paulo Dybala 'rang agent to cancel Man Utd transfer' - while he was sat in Ed Woodward's office #mufc #ManUtd https://… 5 days ago

gerrymcdermotya

Gerry Mc Dermott RT @IrishSunSport: PAULO DYBALA rang his agent to cancel his transfer to Manchester United — when his representative was sat in Ed Woodward… 5 days ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Paulo Dybala 'rang agent to scrap Man Utd transfer' - while sat in club's office #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/RfHWM6QWJt 5 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Paulo Dybala 'rang agent to cancel Man Utd transfer' - while he was sat in Ed Woodward's office… https://t.co/6mVtA5xJhd 5 days ago

IrishSunSport

Irish Sun Sport PAULO DYBALA rang his agent to cancel his transfer to Manchester United — when his representative was sat in Ed Woo… https://t.co/roO6m8O2f2 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.