Roy Keane disputes Micah Richards’ claim that he ‘burst onto the scene’ in amusing exchange ahead of Manchester United vs Manchester City

talkSPORT Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Roy Keane and Micah Richards had a funny moment of back-and-forth ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday. The ex-Manchester United and Manchester City men got into a jovial dispute over Richards’ rise to prominence in the early stages of his career. When making an analogy to the emergence of 18-year-old Billy Gilmour before Chelsea […]
News video: Keane: 'Very few defenders burst onto the scene!'

Keane: 'Very few defenders burst onto the scene!' 01:15

 Roy Keane was not in total agreeance with Micah Richards' claim that he burst onto the scene when he made his debut for Manchester City!

