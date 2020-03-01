Roy Keane disputes Micah Richards’ claim that he ‘burst onto the scene’ in amusing exchange ahead of Manchester United vs Manchester City
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Roy Keane and Micah Richards had a funny moment of back-and-forth ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday. The ex-Manchester United and Manchester City men got into a jovial dispute over Richards’ rise to prominence in the early stages of his career. When making an analogy to the emergence of 18-year-old Billy Gilmour before Chelsea […]
Roy Keane claimed that Manchester United did not show enough quality during their 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday. Manchester United headed into... The Sport Review Also reported by •talkSPORT •Daily Star •Belfast Telegraph