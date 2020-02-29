Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Maruthi Rao, prime accused in Dalit youth’s murder, found dead

Maruthi Rao, prime accused in Dalit youth’s murder, found dead

Hindu Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Tirunagaru Maruthi Rao (52), the prime accused in the ‘honour killing’ of a Dalit youth, P. Pranay Kumar, in Miryalaguda, was found dead in a room at
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Accused in Dalit youth’s murder found dead in Hyderabad

In 2018, Maruthi Rao allegedly hired assassins to kill Pranay who married his daughter
Hindu

Body found at a shed owned by Maruthi Rao

“The Miryalaguda police found the body of an unidentified person in a shed belonging to T. Maruthi Rao, accused one in the ‘honour killing’ of dalit y
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.