Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Real Betis vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch La Liga fixture online and on TV tonight

Real Betis vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch La Liga fixture online and on TV tonight

Independent Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Visitors defeated rivals Barcelona 2-0 in their last outing
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch La Liga fixture online and on TV tonight

The Blaugrana are hoping to respond after a damaging defeat in El Clasico against Real Madrid to surrender top spot in La Liga
Independent

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: La Liga preview, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, news

Los Blancos need to win to jump Barca
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

bet365

bet365 Karim Benzema's equaliser against Real Betis was his 19th goal for Real Madrid this season. He's now scored 12 mor… https://t.co/PmbGfgDRZE 4 seconds ago

ReaIMadridOnly

RMOnly HT | REAL BETIS 1-1 REAL MADRID. Karim Benzema equalised on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot, but Rea… https://t.co/9OCseHiS4P 31 seconds ago

beastx_xthe

👑 {RT limit} RT @goal: GOAL! Sidnei scores the opener for Real Betis against Madrid! https://t.co/CWyRxSm7ql 38 seconds ago

enissimeri

Eni Betis vs. Real Madrid Juve vs. Inter Lakers vs. Clippers ALL AT THE SAME TIME?! 💀 1 minute ago

Ramos4_Ronaldo7

Sai Len Dra मharjan Real Madrid 1-1 Real Betis Levelled from penalty 45+ Karim Benzema ⚽ HALF TIME C'MON MADRID https://t.co/7tFc1ZlJ5C 2 minutes ago

StarSpreads_Bet

Star Spreads #RealMadrid have levelled things up just before the break so the momentum will be with them in the second half agai… https://t.co/vnMa9MEdif 2 minutes ago

erickCrvr

Erick Cárdenas Real Madrid o Betis? 🤔🤔 #RealMadrid #LaLiga 2 minutes ago

Isaacsimmendes

I S A A C RT @lagranjugadacsr: Descanso: Real Betis 1 Real Madrid 1 #RealBetisRealMadrid https://t.co/DoHc2QBiqu 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.