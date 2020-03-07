Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli 'proud' of India's efforts against Australia despite defeat in Women's T20 World Cup final

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli 'proud' of India's efforts against Australia despite defeat in Women's T20 World Cup final

DNA Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Australia defeated India by 85 runs to lift the Women's T20 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup 02:49

 SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team [Video]'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:23Published

Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag [Video]Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag

Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia vs India live stream: watch today's T20 Women's World Cup 2020 final from anywhere


TechRadar Also reported by •DNASydney Morning HeraldSeattle TimesJust JaredNew Zealand HeraldNews24

Women's World Cup final is more than just cricket: Roberts

While the final between Australia and india at the MCG on Sunday will take centre stage, Cricket Australia says there is a bigger picture at play.
The Age Also reported by •BBC SportNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

binaylutu

Binay Dalai Proud of the effort put in by India women throughout the T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli - Sports News https://t.co/2BDcnAm6Pu 39 minutes ago

GOPALBASAK6

GOPAL BASAK Proud of the effort put in by India women throughout the T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli https://t.co/m7fh36Afnv https://t.co/Fa5UJJUaW5 4 hours ago

itsrealrohit

Rohit Chouhan Proud of the effort put in by India women throughout the T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli: Women's T20 World Cup final: I… https://t.co/FzpLddoZlN 5 hours ago

SagarInfluence

Sagar Influence Proud of the effort put in by India Women’s throughout the T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli https://t.co/zohaeIYO4U https://t.co/qZTcvscTtN 6 hours ago

dinesh_chat

Dinesh Chaturvedi Proud of the effort put in by India Women's throughout the T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli - Sports News https://t.co/ETtCupM2bd 6 hours ago

Newslin07952424

Newsline Proud of the effort put in by India Women throughout the T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli https://t.co/c1ajmmTiSt https://t.co/FGl0oVGboI 6 hours ago

neel_patel__

NEEL🇮🇳🇸🇸💎 RT @dna: IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli 'proud' of India's efforts against Australia despite defeat in Women's T20 World Cup final . . . #ViratKoh… 6 hours ago

dna

DNA IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli 'proud' of India's efforts against Australia despite defeat in Women's T20 World Cup final… https://t.co/RRTxhxttTS 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.